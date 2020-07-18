Botox reservation brews hassle for Bennington nurse

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays for a lot of services. But a customer who paid upfront for Botox treatment says she’s waited too long for an appointment. Now there’s frustration over getting a refund.

A nurse helping cancer patients all day, Paige Rauso decided to treat herself to a wrinkle relaxer procedure at Ideal Image.

“I wasn’t comfortable giving the money prepayment but I knew that was what I had to do to get my spot reserved,” Rauso said.

After paying $131 on May 15, Rauso says she waited for notice of appointment date.

“I should have received a phone call within that two to four weeks and I was even fine waiting four weeks until they were open, but just nothing,” she said.

However, HIPPA prevented 6 News from getting answers when Omaha Ideal Image was contacted.

Numerous emails and messages for corporate managers of Ideal Image from 6 News went unanswered. Not long after, Rauso was contacted by the company’s national client service director.

Rauso says she got a promise her prepayment will be refunded, possibly by next week.

“It will be the real icing on the cake for me once that money is in my account. I’ve been doing so much, I’ve heard so much, I’ve been promised so much that I just want the money back in that account,” she said.

Though she was told the company usually doesn’t offer refunds on treatments, Rauso got the promise of one adding a new wrinkle to her complaint.

A check with the Better Business Bureau shows Ideal Image Corporation based in Tampa, Florida has a grade of D-.

