Westside parents share concerns ahead of school year

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parents of Westside Community School students gathered in the auditorium of Westside High School Thursday evening to hear the district’s pandemic plan, or at least a rough draft of the plan.

District leaders are working with local health officials to plan and prepare for a safe and healthy return to school for the district’s more than 6,000 students and 1,000 staff members. Right now, the district is making plans per quarter, so the protocols laid out Thursday are for Aug. 18 to Sept. 30.

District Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas was at the helm of the community forum. He says, as of right now, the district will operate on a Green, Yellow or Red status. Green meaning 100% of students will be in school, yellow meaning likely 50% will be in school with students alternating days, and red meaning no students will in schools. Dr. Lucas says there could be scenarios where K-6th grade is in a “green status” and 7th-12th grade is in a “yellow status.”

Dr. Lucas says masks will be required for students and staff. Masks will be provided but families have the option of using their own. Social distancing will be in effect whenever possible and plexiglass will be added throughout the facilities. The district is also asking parents to screen their kids for symptoms before they’re sent to school. Staff will screen themselves.

Nurses, health aides, and front office administrative assistants are taking part in COVID training and the district is hoping to increase the health aide staff. Substitute teachers are also required to go through mandatory COVID training.

Dr. Lucas says he expects these plans to change as the school year approaches and promised Westside families transparency throughout the process.

Still, some parents who attended Thursday’s meeting shared concerns with 6 News about their kids returning to school.

Chris Huff has a daughter going into her junior year at Westside High School. He says she’s ready to get back to school and see her friends. But he worries the schools won’t be able to enforce the masks and social distancing policies.

“It’s a very daunting task to enforce that when you have 2,000 kids in the school all at once,” he said.

Katie Cameron has a son getting ready to begin his high school career, but worries about his safety and hers.

“My biggest concern is if he contracts it and brings it home because me and my husband both have underlying health concerns,” she said.

The district plans to hold another community forum on July 30 when leaders will share more updates.

You can find more information about the most recent plans at https://westside66.org/

If families would like to have their child(ren) learn remotely, they mist will out an Intent to Participate in Extended Campus Learning form by July 23.

Pre-K through 7th and 9th graders begin School Aug. 18. Eighth graders and 10th through 12th graders begin Aug. 19

