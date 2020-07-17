Sex offender breaks into several women’s Lincoln homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes there may be more women in the community that have been victimized by a registered sex offender who recently broke into several women’s homes.

LPD arrested 32-year old Adris Khalaf, a registered sex offender, on Wednesday. He’s facing burglary charges.

The incident leading up to his arrest happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a woman said she woke up to Khalaf turning her bedroom light on. She told responding officers when she told Khalaf to leave, he said he was there to get out of the rain. The woman told officers Khalaf put his shoes on that he’d taken off by the door and left her home. LPD found him close by and arrested him.

Before Khalaf’s arrest this week, LPD responded to two incidents on Tuesday where they say he was involved.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police went to an apartment complex on N 44th Street where a woman reported that someone had entered her apartment and was standing a foot away from her bed while she slept. The woman told officers the man began making sexual comments and rubbed her shoulders. LPD believes that man was Khalaf and when he was asked to leave by the woman, he did.

Later Tuesday night, around 5:50 p.m., LPD responded to a similar report at a home on S 90th Street where officers found Khalaf hiding in a trash room. Officers said Khalaf couldn’t say why he was there, he didn’t live at the home and he was arrested for trespassing.

Investigators believe Khalaf is either finding ways into women’s apartments or homes through the trash or laundry rooms or possibly he’s looking for spare keys hidden around the home.

Khalaf is a registered sex offender from an assault that happened in July 2019. Investigators arrested Khalaf for first-degree sexual assault after a woman reported that he’d grabbed her breasts and sexually assaulted her. Ultimately, Khalaf was charged with third-degree sexual assault and was released with time served on January 13, 2020.

LPD believes there are other women who may have experienced similar incidents with Khalaf and not have made a report. Investigators said over the last six months, they’ve taken reports on incidents involving Khalaf that are concerning.

Assault Reporting

If you’ve been victimized by Khalaf, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department would like you to reach out by calling (402) 441-6000.

LPD also has a form on its website allowing a victim to complete and submit the anonymous report on-line. A report can also be made through their Emergency Communications Center. Victims may call (402) 441-3866, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, you can click here.

Another resource for victims is Voices of Hope, an organization that helps those who’ve experienced relationship violence, sexual assault and abuse.

