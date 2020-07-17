Advertisement

Sex offender breaks into several women’s Lincoln homes

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes there may be more women in the community that have been victimized by a registered sex offender who recently broke into several women’s homes.

LPD arrested 32-year old Adris Khalaf, a registered sex offender, on Wednesday. He’s facing burglary charges.

The incident leading up to his arrest happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a woman said she woke up to Khalaf turning her bedroom light on. She told responding officers when she told Khalaf to leave, he said he was there to get out of the rain. The woman told officers Khalaf put his shoes on that he’d taken off by the door and left her home. LPD found him close by and arrested him.

Before Khalaf’s arrest this week, LPD responded to two incidents on Tuesday where they say he was involved.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police went to an apartment complex on N 44th Street where a woman reported that someone had entered her apartment and was standing a foot away from her bed while she slept. The woman told officers the man began making sexual comments and rubbed her shoulders. LPD believes that man was Khalaf and when he was asked to leave by the woman, he did.

Later Tuesday night, around 5:50 p.m., LPD responded to a similar report at a home on S 90th Street where officers found Khalaf hiding in a trash room. Officers said Khalaf couldn’t say why he was there, he didn’t live at the home and he was arrested for trespassing.

Investigators believe Khalaf is either finding ways into women’s apartments or homes through the trash or laundry rooms or possibly he’s looking for spare keys hidden around the home.

Khalaf is a registered sex offender from an assault that happened in July 2019. Investigators arrested Khalaf for first-degree sexual assault after a woman reported that he’d grabbed her breasts and sexually assaulted her. Ultimately, Khalaf was charged with third-degree sexual assault and was released with time served on January 13, 2020.

LPD believes there are other women who may have experienced similar incidents with Khalaf and not have made a report. Investigators said over the last six months, they’ve taken reports on incidents involving Khalaf that are concerning.

Assault Reporting

If you’ve been victimized by Khalaf, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department would like you to reach out by calling (402) 441-6000.

LPD also has a form on its website allowing a victim to complete and submit the anonymous report on-line. A report can also be made through their Emergency Communications Center. Victims may call (402) 441-3866, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, you can click here.

Another resource for victims is Voices of Hope, an organization that helps those who’ve experienced relationship violence, sexual assault and abuse.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lincoln Police arrest man for deadly stabbing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
LPD arrested a 27-year old man involved in a fatal stabbing Monday.

Crime

Lincoln doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

News

OFD responded to storage unit for working fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-unit storage facility near 47th and Pinkney Thursday.

News

Omaha Metro bus driver locates, comforts missing boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
A quick-thinking and observant bus driver helped reunite a teenager with his family.

Latest News

Crime

Charges filed in Sarpy County teen’s stabbing death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old man in the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed in a vehicle in April, authorities said.

News

Scammer targets home sale luring potential renters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
What a deal for potential renters in Omaha. A beautiful house for just $600 a month. If that sounds too good to be true-you’re right.

News

PPE piles up outside testing center, community members concerned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It's an alarming sight. PPE piling up alongside a dumpster at a TestNebraska site.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

COVID-19 restrictions create long lines at Bellevue DMV

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
State officials say you can handle most of your licensing issues online, but first-time drivers had to wait in person and test. Combine that with COVID-19 restrictions and you have long lines on a hot day in Bellevue.

News

Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General file suit against stem cell therapies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Attorneys General of Iowa And Nebraska have filed lawsuits after elderly people in both states forked out millions thinking they were getting cures from stem cell therapy companies.