Advertisement

Septemberfest cancels 2020 Labor Day Parade

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Labor Day parade will not take place this year due to concerns surround COVID-19.

Septemberfest is an annual Omaha tradition that dates back to 1977. This will be the first time the parade has been canceled in 43 years, according to a release.

According to the release, the parade puts too many people in a confined place at a time. A predicted 7,500 people would walk in the parade and 35,000 would attend.

The other activities within Septemberfest are still on schedule for now with increased safety measures.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mutual of Omaha removing Native American imagery from logo

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mutual of Omaha announced the “retirement” of its corporate logo Friday.

News

Ricketts says getting students back in classrooms is ‘critical’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Ricketts held a press conference on school reopening on Friday.

Coronavirus

Douglas County launching CARES Act rental assistance application July 27

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Douglas County residents struggling to pay their rent because of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for CARES Act funds for that purpose.

News

Gov. Pete Ricketts says getting students back in classrooms is ‘critical’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Commissioner of Education for Nebraska Matt Blomstedt held a press conference Friday morning to discuss reopening of schools in the fall.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday July 17 COVID-19 update: 59 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

3-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself, Ashland police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the arm just before 10 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

News

Man recovering after falling off a bridge and into a creek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
First responders raced to 72nd and Cedardale Road after a man fell from a bridge and into a creek.

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

News

Westside parents share concerns ahead of school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
Parents of Westside Community School students gathered in the auditorium of Westside High School Thursday evening to hear the district’s pandemic plan, or at least a rough draft of the plan.District leaders are working with local health officials to plan and prepare for a safe and healthy return to school for the district’s more than 6,000 students and 1,000 staff members. Right now, the district is making plans per quarter, so the protocols laid out Thursday are for Aug. 18 to Sept. 30.

News

OFD responded to storage unit for working fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-unit storage facility near 47th and Pinkney Thursday.