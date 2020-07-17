Septemberfest cancels 2020 Labor Day Parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Labor Day parade will not take place this year due to concerns surround COVID-19.

Septemberfest is an annual Omaha tradition that dates back to 1977. This will be the first time the parade has been canceled in 43 years, according to a release.

According to the release, the parade puts too many people in a confined place at a time. A predicted 7,500 people would walk in the parade and 35,000 would attend.

The other activities within Septemberfest are still on schedule for now with increased safety measures.

