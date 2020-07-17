Advertisement

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo Asian Highlands voted best zoo exhibit of 2020

An elephant, named Callee, who lives at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
An elephant, named Callee, who lives at the Henry Doorly Zoo.(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Asian Highlands exhibit at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo won first place as the best zoo exhibit in 2020 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the zoo announced Friday.

The zoo was also ranked at the top of the choice travel awards in the same competition, the third-best zoo in the U.S. and second-best wildlife park.

10Best asked its readers to choose the 10Best in a single category ranging from food, lodging and destinations and more.

The zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit opened in 2019.

