OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-unit storage facility near 47th and Pinkney Thursday.

Smoke was reported upon arrival and a working fire was determined. It damaged several units.

The fire was brought under control quickly, according to the release.

Careless disposal of smoking materials was reported to be the cause.

