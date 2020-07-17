Nebraska all-stars drop first game against Iowa at Werner Park

Papillion, Neb. (WOWT) - After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Nebraska college all-stars pitched eight scoreless innings against the Iowa college all-stars, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 2-1.

It was the fourth game in a 10-game series.

Caleb Riedel started the game for Nebraska and was solid after giving up the two early runs.

Tanner Lukowski followed Riedel with four, scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Aaron Gadsden doubled and tripled for Nebraska, helping them score their only run.

The two teams play a doubleheader(7-inning games) on Friday at Werner Park.

