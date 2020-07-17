Advertisement

Nebraska all-stars drop first game against Iowa at Werner Park

College baseball players from Nebraska celebrate in the dugout at Werner Park during a game against Iowa college players in Papillion on Thursday, 7/16/20.
College baseball players from Nebraska celebrate in the dugout at Werner Park during a game against Iowa college players in Papillion on Thursday, 7/16/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Papillion, Neb. (WOWT) - After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Nebraska college all-stars pitched eight scoreless innings against the Iowa college all-stars, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 2-1.

It was the fourth game in a 10-game series.

Caleb Riedel started the game for Nebraska and was solid after giving up the two early runs.

Tanner Lukowski followed Riedel with four, scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Aaron Gadsden doubled and tripled for Nebraska, helping them score their only run.

The two teams play a doubleheader(7-inning games) on Friday at Werner Park.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Omaha Skutt Catholic Rallies to Beat Elkhorn 5-4

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Omaha Skutt Catholic rallied to beat Elkhorn 5-4 on Thursday at Werner Park. Medicine Man Pharmacy, which is made up of players from Skutt scored four runs in the fifth inning to defeat Elkhorn OrthoNebraska.

Sports

Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.

Sports

State Champion Gives Back with Warriors Golf Camp

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Two-time State Champion Kaitlyn Hanna gives back with the Warriors Girls Golf Camp at the Stone Creek Golf Club. 66 girls learned the fundamentals of golf.

Sports

South Kicker Alan Mendoza Named Shrine Bowl MVP

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza was named the offensive most valuable player in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The placekicker booted three field goals, including a 51-yarder in the South’s 30-6 victory over the North. Mendoza plans to play soccer at Bellevue University.

Latest News

Sports

Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

Sports

Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Sports

Dalys Beanum and Abe Hoskins Team Up in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Millard West’s Dalys Beanum and Omaha Central’s Abraham Hoskins III have been longtime friends. This week they are teammates on the South Team in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney this Saturday. Both players have also earned football scholarships to play at South Dakota State this fall.

Sports

Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.