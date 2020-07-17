Man recovering after falling off a bridge and into a creek

Papillion, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to 72nd and Cedardale Road after a man fell from a bridge and into a creek.

Papillion Fire officials sent 6 News photos of the response near Highway 370. Papllion Fire Chief Bill Bowes said the man fell off the bridge and into the creek below. Crews found him on his side in the creek and partially submerged in water.

Crews told 6 News it was a bit difficult to get the man, load him on a backboard and pull him to safety. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries.

