Man killed in head-on crash near North Platte

Police lights
(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in central Nebraska say a driver has died in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 30 just west of North Platte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the crash happened Wednesday night. Investigators say 33-year-old Douglas Thompson, of North Platte, was westbound when he attempted to pass another car and collided head-on with a southbound sport utility vehicle.

Officials say the three people in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The sheriff’s office noted that all three had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Officials say Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

