Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

Hour-by-hour forecast Friday
Hour-by-hour forecast Friday(WOWT)

We won’t cool off much tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the upper-70s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm exists after midnight, primarily south of I-80.

A First Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, as highs climb into the upper-90s! A high of 98° will mark the hottest day of 2020 so far for Omaha. A Heat Advisory is in place for the afternoon and early evening hours for the entire WOWT viewing area as heat indices climb up to 110°! Limit outdoor activity Saturday, and stay hydrated.

The Next 3 Days
The Next 3 Days(WOWT)

Another slight chance for storms moves in Saturday night, but widespread rain isn’t expected until Sunday night! Widespread showers and storms will take us off and on throughout Monday into Tuesday morning, cooling us into the mid-80s. (Highs Sunday will be in the lower-90s).

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat building for the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures climbing into the 80s today, will continue to rise into the weekend. Potentially dangerous levels of heat developing by the weekend.

Weather

Heat building for the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
Temperatures climbing into the 80s today, will continue to rise into the weekend. Potentially dangerous levels of heat developing by the weekend.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Warmer and drier for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Morning fog will burn off and leave us with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant night ahead but high heat is around the corner!

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Highs will top out in the upper-80s Thursday with highs on Friday back in the 90s! Heat indices Friday afternoon could warm into the upper-90s.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Morning rain ends, skies gradually clear this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Some much needed rain is falling across some of our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon.

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Storms for some overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A few thunderstorms possible overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of some heat for the weekend.