Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

Hour-by-hour forecast Friday (WOWT)

We won’t cool off much tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the upper-70s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm exists after midnight, primarily south of I-80.

A First Alert Day is in effect for Saturday, as highs climb into the upper-90s! A high of 98° will mark the hottest day of 2020 so far for Omaha. A Heat Advisory is in place for the afternoon and early evening hours for the entire WOWT viewing area as heat indices climb up to 110°! Limit outdoor activity Saturday, and stay hydrated.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

Another slight chance for storms moves in Saturday night, but widespread rain isn’t expected until Sunday night! Widespread showers and storms will take us off and on throughout Monday into Tuesday morning, cooling us into the mid-80s. (Highs Sunday will be in the lower-90s).

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.