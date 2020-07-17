Gov. Pete Ricketts says getting students back in classrooms is ‘critical’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)– Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Commissioner of Education for Nebraska Matt Blomstedt held a press conference Friday morning to discuss reopening of schools in the fall.

No concrete plans were laid out at the briefing, but Ricketts and Blomstedt talked about the State’s relationship with local school districts, and what they said is taking a critical step to get kids back in school.

Ricketts said that having children in school benefits them from a physical and nutritional standpoint, and also noted self-isolation can be difficult for young kids.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the State, but Ricketts noted that hospital capacity remains healthy, and has been on a decline statewide since late May.

Ricketts referred to the preservation of the healthcare system as a “north star” when making reopening decisions.

The Governor said that reopening will not only come down to district-by-district decision making but that classes could look different “building by building”.

He added that in March, when schools closed their doors originally, decision-makers “didn’t know as much about the virus,” and claims research shows children aren’t as vulnerable to COVID-19.

He also noted that the State has the ability to do more testing and more contact tracing than in March.

Masks were discussed multiple times during the press conference, with the governor and education commissioner both stressing the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing.

However, mask mandates are being decided by individual school districts.

When asked what the protocol is for a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19, Blomstedt said it is all about contact tracing.

He explained a tracer would be called in, and determine how many students or staff need to self-isolate for 14 days. But the goal is to get those kids or teachers back in the classroom as soon as possible.

Ricketts has multiple press conferences scheduled for next week to continue discussing reopening of schools, with the next one slated for 10 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.