LIVE at 9AM CT: Gov. and Education Commissioner discuss school re-opening steps
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt will hold a press briefing to discuss the steps schools are taking to reopen safely this fall.
