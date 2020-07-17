Advertisement

LIVE at 9AM CT: Gov. and Education Commissioner discuss school re-opening steps

(Christopher Futcher | Public Domain)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt will hold a press briefing to discuss the steps schools are taking to reopen safely this fall.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our web stream. You can watch this live on our facebook page.

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

Westside parents share concerns ahead of school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Parents of Westside Community School students gathered in the auditorium of Westside High School Thursday evening to hear the district’s pandemic plan, or at least a rough draft of the plan.District leaders are working with local health officials to plan and prepare for a safe and healthy return to school for the district’s more than 6,000 students and 1,000 staff members. Right now, the district is making plans per quarter, so the protocols laid out Thursday are for Aug. 18 to Sept. 30.

Scammer targets home sale luring potential renters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
What a deal for potential renters in Omaha. A beautiful house for just $600 a month. If that sounds too good to be true-you’re right.

PPE piles up outside testing center, community members concerned

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It's an alarming sight. PPE piling up alongside a dumpster at a TestNebraska site.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

COVID-19 restrictions create long lines at Bellevue DMV

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
State officials say you can handle most of your licensing issues online, but first-time drivers had to wait in person and test. Combine that with COVID-19 restrictions and you have long lines on a hot day in Bellevue.

Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General file suit against stem cell therapies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Attorneys General of Iowa And Nebraska have filed lawsuits after elderly people in both states forked out millions thinking they were getting cures from stem cell therapy companies.