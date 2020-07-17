Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest man for deadly stabbing

LPD have arrested a 27-year old man in connection to a fatal stabbing this week.
LPD have arrested a 27-year old man in connection to a fatal stabbing this week.(Station)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man they believe fatally stabbed another man after a fight on Monday.

On Tuesday, LPD arrested 27-year old Roy Wyrick for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

At 8:37 p.m. on Monday, Lincoln Police responded to a report of a fight near Goodhue and D Streets, which is between 14th and 16th Streets.

Responding officers found 37-year old Jeremy Lane unresponsive. First responders performed CPR and used an AED. Emergency crews then rushed Lane to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said through witness statements, including review of surveillance video, they were able to establish that Lane was in a verbal fight with Wyrick on the sidewalk where it became physical and Wyrick stabbed Lane.

LPD said the men have encountered each other before but it’s not clear how well they know one another.

Investigators believe there may be more people who witnessed what happened or have relevant information. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

This is the 6th homicide in 2020 for Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lincoln doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

Crime

Sex offender breaks into several women’s Lincoln homes

Updated: 19 minutes ago
LPD believes there may be more women in the community who’ve been victimized.

News

OFD responded to storage unit for working fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-unit storage facility near 47th and Pinkney Thursday.

News

Omaha Metro bus driver locates, comforts missing boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
A quick-thinking and observant bus driver helped reunite a teenager with his family.

Latest News

Crime

Charges filed in Sarpy County teen’s stabbing death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old man in the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed in a vehicle in April, authorities said.

News

Scammer targets home sale luring potential renters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
What a deal for potential renters in Omaha. A beautiful house for just $600 a month. If that sounds too good to be true-you’re right.

News

PPE piles up outside testing center, community members concerned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It's an alarming sight. PPE piling up alongside a dumpster at a TestNebraska site.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

COVID-19 restrictions create long lines at Bellevue DMV

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
State officials say you can handle most of your licensing issues online, but first-time drivers had to wait in person and test. Combine that with COVID-19 restrictions and you have long lines on a hot day in Bellevue.

News

Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General file suit against stem cell therapies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Attorneys General of Iowa And Nebraska have filed lawsuits after elderly people in both states forked out millions thinking they were getting cures from stem cell therapy companies.