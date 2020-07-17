Advertisement

Lincoln Mayor mandates masks in public places

The Directed Health Measure begins Monday.
By Jacob Elliott and Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials announced a new Directed Health Measure which requires individuals to wear face masks inside. The DHM will start on Monday.

The new Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department DHM requires all individuals to wear a mask if they go into a facility that’s open to the public, unless six feet of distance can be achieved and guaranteed at all times. The DHM will remain in effect from July 20 to Aug. 31.

Exceptions to the rules include the following:

  • Individuals ages five and younger.
  • If exercising.
  • If eating or drinking at bars or restaurants.
  • If individuals have a medical condition.
  • If presenting or broadcasting or giving speech.
  • Anyone seeking state/county services.

“The fact is that mask wearing is one of the most powerful tools we have to stop and slow the spread of the virus,” said Pat Lopez, Interim Health Director.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Friday that 50 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,363. The number of deaths in the community has increased to 14.

The number of recoveries has increased to 817.

Officials noted the number of young adults with COVID-19 cases has significantly risen. According to officials, individuals age 20 to 29 are 18.5 percent of the population, but 54 percent of new cases over the last two weeks

35,570 have been tested for COVID in Lancaster county. There was an increase to 300 tests per week since the last week.

