Lincoln doctor arrested for drug scheme

Keith Hughes, Colby Digilio
Keith Hughes, Colby Digilio(Lancaster County Corrections)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Keith Hughes, 54, of Lincoln was arrested after a lengthy investigation that spanned several months.

LSO said they learned over the course of two years, Hughes prescribed a total of 4,232 pain killers to Colby Digilio, 32, and would then buy them back.

On Tuesday, both men were arrested for the crime. Digilio was found with $900 cash, nine oxycodone pills, and a rifle.

Hughes was found with 80 oxycodone pills in his possession.

LSO said Digilio is from Valparaiso and owns Green Expectations. Authorities said he had a contract with Hughes for lawn care and snow removal services.

According to authorities, Hughes would prescribe the pills for Digilio, who would then give them back to Hughes in exchange for cash.

Hughes was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of obtaining drugs through fraud.

Digilio was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

