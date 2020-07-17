Iowa health department spokeswoman questions being ousted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A longtime spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health has been ousted from her job, and she thinks it was because she aggressively shared information on the coronavirus outbreak and other issues with news organizations.

The Des Moines Register says Polly Carver-Kimm had been the department’s lead media relations liaison for 12 years, until she was told Wednesday to resign or be fired.

She says department director Gerd Clabaugh told her the position was being eliminated. But Carver-Kimm says it was the culmination of a pattern to diminish her role, starting in March when she was told she would no longer handle any media inquiries about the coronavirus.

The health department says it has “gone above and beyond” to release information to the media.

