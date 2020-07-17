LIVE AT 9:30AM – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give update Friday, July 17

VAN METER, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 9:30 Friday morning at Van Meter School near Des Moines.

The governor said during her news conference on Tuesday that the state’s “Return to Learn” plans were taking shape and that she was planning to give another update later this week.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati and Ann Lebo, the state’s director of education, are expected to join the governor at this news conference.

