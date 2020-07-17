Advertisement

LIVE AT 9:30AM – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give update Friday, July 17

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 9:30 Friday morning at Van Meter School.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 9:30 Friday morning at Van Meter School.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN METER, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 9:30 Friday morning at Van Meter School near Des Moines.

The governor said during her news conference on Tuesday that the state’s “Return to Learn” plans were taking shape and that she was planning to give another update later this week.

LIVE AT 9:30AM -- Watch the governor's news conference

Dr. Caitlin Pedati and Ann Lebo, the state’s director of education, are expected to join the governor at this news conference.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE at 9AM CT: Gov. and Education Commissioner discuss school re-opening steps

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Click here to watch live at 9 a.m.

News

Man recovering after falling off a bridge and into a creek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
First responders raced to 72nd and Cedardale Road after a man fell from a bridge and into a creek.

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Rising heat and humidity for the end of the week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re already starting Friday on a warmer note – temperatures are in the lower-70s as you head out the door. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, with breezy southerly winds warming us into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. With higher dew points in the 70s (steamy humidity), heat indices will rise to around 100° - 105° this afternoon/early evening.

News

Westside parents share concerns ahead of school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
Parents of Westside Community School students gathered in the auditorium of Westside High School Thursday evening to hear the district’s pandemic plan, or at least a rough draft of the plan.District leaders are working with local health officials to plan and prepare for a safe and healthy return to school for the district’s more than 6,000 students and 1,000 staff members. Right now, the district is making plans per quarter, so the protocols laid out Thursday are for Aug. 18 to Sept. 30.

Latest News

State

Man killed in head-on crash near North Platte

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in central Nebraska say a driver has died in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 30 just west of North Platte.

Crime

Lincoln Police arrest man for deadly stabbing

Updated: 12 hours ago
LPD arrested a 27-year old man involved in a fatal stabbing Monday.

Crime

Lincoln doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 12 hours ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

Crime

Sex offender breaks into several women’s Lincoln homes

Updated: 12 hours ago
LPD believes there may be more women in the community who’ve been victimized.

State

Lincoln teachers union releases statement on possible reopening of schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
"Our preference would be for a delayed reopening of school buildings until we are firmly in the green range."

State

Search for missing girl, 10, shifts to Clinton, Iowa, area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators say they have launched a massive search for a 10-year-old missing girl in a rural area outside of Clinton, Iowa.