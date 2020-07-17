IHSAA plans to go ahead with scheduled fall sports

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday they are currently preparing to begin its scheduled fall sports season on time.

“The health and safety of student-athletes and their communities has been our priority as we work to provide opportunities during this pandemic, and will remain so as we move forward into the 2020-21 school year. We will continue to work with our partners at NFHS, IATS, and within the Iowa state government to develop protocols and sport-specific guidance, and will adjust as necessary,” the organization said on its COVID-19 resource center web page.

First practices are set to begin for cross country, football, and Class 4A golf on August 10.

