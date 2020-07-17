Friday July 17 COVID-19 update: 59 new cases in Douglas County
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
59 new cases in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new death reports.
The total number of cases since the outbreak is 8,593. The death total remains at 113.
DCHD also reports 5,450 recoveries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
