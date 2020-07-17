Advertisement

Friday July 17 COVID-19 update: 59 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

59 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new death reports.

The total number of cases since the outbreak is 8,593. The death total remains at 113.

DCHD also reports 5,450 recoveries.

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 16 COVID-19 update
July 15 COVID-19 update
July 14 COVID-19 update
July 13 COVID-19 update
July 12 COVID-19 update
July 11 COVID-19 update
July 10 COVID-19 update

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to give update Friday, July 17

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will have a news conference at 9:30 Friday morning at Van Meter School near Des Moines.

National Politics

Crowded meeting with few masks ‘foolish,’ Utah governor says

Updated: 5 hours ago
People crowding into a public meeting in Utah to push for an exception to mask requirements in schools was “foolish” and suggested an “almost mob mentality” on the issue, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday.

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, leaving some states short on hospital beds

Latest News

Coronavirus

A doctor explains ‘maskne’ and how to treat it

Updated: 12 hours ago
If the masks fit, you might get a zit. A look into "maskne" and how you can prevent and treat it.

Coronavirus

As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Coronavirus: Mask debate heats up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Several mayors are ready to take on the governor of Georgia to enforce their mask mandate

State

Lincoln teachers union releases statement on possible reopening of schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
"Our preference would be for a delayed reopening of school buildings until we are firmly in the green range."

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.