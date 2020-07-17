Advertisement

Douglas County launching CARES Act rental assistance application July 27

Douglas County residents struggling to pay their rent because of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for CARES Act funds for that purpose.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County residents struggling to pay their rent because of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for CARES Act funds for that purpose.

By noon Friday, the county will publish details on the application process. The online application will go live at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27.

DETAILS: Douglas County website

“The 10-day time frame is intended to give residents enough time to read over the guidelines, gather documents needed to apply and discuss the program with their landlords if necessary,” according to a release from the county.

Officials said during a ZOOM call Friday morning that they hope to have the first round of payments distributed by Aug. 2.

Those without access to the internet will be able to get assistance with the application from several area nonprofits, including Heart Ministry Center, Together, Latino Center of the Midlands and Open Door Mission. Assistance will also be available by phone at 402-444-7232 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

