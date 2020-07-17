Clay’s Evening Forecast - Dangerous heat through Saturday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs near 100 degrees expected for Saturday afternoon. A First Alert Day is in effect.

forecast (forecast)

Friday afternoon brought temperatures in the 90s with heat index values ranging between 105 - 110. This prompted the expansion of a Heat Advisory and our First Alert Day to include this evening. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s before soaring Saturday afternoon.

We have raised the expected high to 100 degrees for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 95 up to 101. Combine that with an increased level of humidity and we’ll generate heat indices up to 110+ degrees. These dangerous levels of heat are expected to start shortly after lunchtime and last through the evening. So try to plan extended outdoor activities around those times.

Sunday will still be hot, but not quite as hot. Highs will reach into the lower 90s. Our next decent chance of rain will move in overnight Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a cooler start to the new work week.

