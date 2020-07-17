Advertisement

Bennington schools face high costs to return students to classrooms

By John Chapman
Jul. 17, 2020
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a different world for Bennington students when they return to full-time school in August. It will cost school officials money they did not have to spend during the last school year.

School officials have yet to add up the cost of returning to school during a pandemic. A lot of time and effort has been put into the plan to bring Bennington students back to the classroom

“Our plan was just released this week on Wednesday to everybody, to the public. We have had teams of parents, staff members, everybody from class members, secretaries, bus drivers, part of our team to review it. We’ve had medical personnel review it as well with us,” said Assistant Superintendent of Bennington Public Schools Dee Hoge.

It will take money to implement Bennington’s return to school plan. Each student will be issued a laptop in case the district has to move to remote learning. That’s money the district had not planned on spending.

“Other things that we purchased: safety and security pieces, new dividers that go in our offices, additional cleaning supplies in all buildings, extra hand sanitizer machines so kids don’t have to touch them to pump them. We’re trying to locate enough desks for our kindergartners who’ve always sat at tables,” Hoge explained.

While the district is spending its money differently, school officials say there were other places where they were able to save money.

“We also saw some savings in the spring when we’re not in the building. There’s a reduction in heating and cooling costs, there’s a reduction in fuel for buses because we weren’t running our busses at that time,” Hoge said.

The school year will begin soon. And Bennington school officials could have to continue to spend their money differently to keep everyone in the schools safe.

Students at Bennington schools will return to class Aug. 12. Staff will wear masks while working with students and other employees. Students are highly encouraged to wear a face-covering when social distancing is not possible -- the district will provide face coverings for students.

