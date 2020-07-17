Bats come alive for Nebraska all-stars as they beat Iowa 13-7

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The collegiate baseball all-star series between players from Nebraska and Iowa continued Friday at Werner Park.

Playing a doubleheader, Nebraska took the first game by a score of 13-7.

Garrett Anglim helped start the scoring for Nebraska when he hit a three-run bomb in the 1st inning.

Nebraska failed to score in the second inning, but then put up another four runs in the third, two more in the fourth, an additional run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth.

Both games of the double header are seven inning games.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.