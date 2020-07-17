Advertisement

Bats come alive for Nebraska all-stars as they beat Iowa 13-7

Players on the Nebraska college all-stars team celebrate after scoring a run against Iowa at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, 7/17/20.
Players on the Nebraska college all-stars team celebrate after scoring a run against Iowa at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, 7/17/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The collegiate baseball all-star series between players from Nebraska and Iowa continued Friday at Werner Park.

Playing a doubleheader, Nebraska took the first game by a score of 13-7.

Garrett Anglim helped start the scoring for Nebraska when he hit a three-run bomb in the 1st inning.

Nebraska failed to score in the second inning, but then put up another four runs in the third, two more in the fourth, an additional run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth.

Both games of the double header are seven inning games.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

IHSAA plans to go ahead with scheduled fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
The IHSAA announced Friday they are currently preparing to begin its scheduled fall sports season on time.

Sports

Nebraska all-stars drop first game against Iowa at Werner Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Nebraska college all-stars pitched eight scoreless innings against the Iowa college all-stars, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 2-1.

Sports

Omaha Skutt Catholic Rallies to Beat Elkhorn 5-4

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Omaha Skutt Catholic rallied to beat Elkhorn 5-4 on Thursday at Werner Park. Medicine Man Pharmacy, which is made up of players from Skutt scored four runs in the fifth inning to defeat Elkhorn OrthoNebraska.

Sports

Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.

Latest News

Sports

State Champion Gives Back with Warriors Golf Camp

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Two-time State Champion Kaitlyn Hanna gives back with the Warriors Girls Golf Camp at the Stone Creek Golf Club. 66 girls learned the fundamentals of golf.

Sports

South Kicker Alan Mendoza Named Shrine Bowl MVP

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza was named the offensive most valuable player in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The placekicker booted three field goals, including a 51-yarder in the South’s 30-6 victory over the North. Mendoza plans to play soccer at Bellevue University.

Sports

Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

Sports

Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Sports

Dalys Beanum and Abe Hoskins Team Up in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Millard West’s Dalys Beanum and Omaha Central’s Abraham Hoskins III have been longtime friends. This week they are teammates on the South Team in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney this Saturday. Both players have also earned football scholarships to play at South Dakota State this fall.

Sports

Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.