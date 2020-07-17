3-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself, Ashland police say
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the arm just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Ashland police said.
Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler tells 6 News that the child found a loaded 22-caliber pistol in a cabinet. The round entered near the elbow and exited her arm. The wound was not life-threatening, but the girl was hospitalized for observation.
No citations were issued, but investigation reports will be sent to the Saunders County Attorney.
Baudler said the child’s 36-year-old father was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
