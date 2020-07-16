UNMC residents adjust to changes during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nationwide, close to a million physicians are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic including about 140,000 who are doctors in training.

During the pandemic, their residency or fellowship programs have had to adjust to a changing landscape and that includes at UNMC.

Alongside faculty physicians, 570 residents and fellows are in the dozens of programs offered at UNMC. During unprecedented times in the healthcare field, their training is important.

“You are likely putting your own life at risk, but at the same time you know you want to take care of patients and do your job,” said Dr. Chandra Are who oversees the training programs at UNMC.

He tells 6 News that earlier this year when the COVID numbers were increasing at an alarming rate, the hospital implemented several changes to keep the trainees safe and healthy while they work long hours, oftentimes, in close quarters.

One of those changes was a switch to what’s called “teaming.” One large group of residents is essentially split into several small groups. One group works at the hospital while the others work from home.

“If team ‘A’ gets infected then that team will go get tested or get quarantined and the other teams could be available,” said Dr. Are, who also noted they picked up the “teaming” practice after seeing a resident in New York test positive which, in turn, wiped out their entire residency group.

As cases have fallen in the Heartland, Dr. Are says the “teaming” practice has come to an end at UNMC, but all education is still strictly online.

“There were some educational sessions such as like when you teach surgical procedures which you can’t do online so that had to be canceled,” he said.

Nationwide, elective surgeries were also paused for a period of time. That led some residents to fall short of the required numbers to qualify for graduation. But the national board determined that if residents completed 90% of their required work, they could still graduate in June.

Dr. Are says the biggest challenge the residents will face is fear of the unknown. But he’s confident that’ll be better physicians down the road because they worked through a difficult and challenging time.

Despite other institutions furloughing residents during the pandemic, Dr. Are says no UNMC residents were furloughed and none received a pay cut.

