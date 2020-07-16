Thursday July 16 COVID-19 update: 112 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

112 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and two additional deaths.

