Omaha medical research company looking for COVID-19 vaccine study subjects

Meridian Clinical Research on Thursday announced they are looking for “participants” for a COVID-19 vaccine research study in Omaha, Norfolk, and Grand Island.
Meridian Clinical Research on Thursday announced they are looking for "participants" for a COVID-19 vaccine research study in Omaha, Norfolk, and Grand Island.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meridian Clinical Research on Thursday announced it is looking for paid volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine research study in Omaha, Norfolk, and Grand Island.

Participants of the study will be subject to exams, in addition to the administering of “an investigational” vaccine or placebo, at no cost to the subject, according to the news release.

The company release says it is looking for people who meet one of the following criteria:

  • People who may be in close, regular contact with infected persons; this may include, but is not limited to essential workers, healthcare workers, first responders, manufacturing/factory workers, teachers, transit workers, etc.
  • People with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, asthma, etc.
  • Healthy individuals age 19 or older with no known history of COVID-19 infection
  • People age 65 or older

Those interested can sign up online at mcrmed.com; or call 402-934-7563. Participants do not need health insurance, the release states.

Similar studies are also being conducted in Savannah, Ga.; Baton Rouge, La.; Rockville, Md.; Binghamton and Endwell, N.Y.; and Dakota Dunes, S.D.

According to its news release, the Omaha medical research company “conducts clinical trials that are overseen by the FDA.” Meridian has previously supported studies for the Ebola vaccine and conducted research for Zika and anthrax vaccines, the release states.

