Nonprofits battle over rent in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unusual eviction fight goes to court. The dispute involves one nonprofit trying to kick-out another charitable organization.

The air force left in 1968 but service to the public hasn’t been abandoned at the old North 72nd Radar Station.

Rich Settje, team bike rescue said, “These bikes children are going to get a chance to earn and then ride.”

Team Bike Rescue collects 700 bicycles a year for repair and donation.

Rich Settje with Team Bike Rescue said, “This row of bikes is going to go to Africa.”

But to begin an eviction hearing the landlord with Nonprofit Construction Labor and Builder’s Corporation stated Team Bike has taken up too much room.

That’s all Stan Lobendo got to say before being scolded by a judge and the case was thrown out.

Stan Lobendo, the landlord said, “No I’ve already been told I was practicing law without a license, so I don’t have anything else to say.”

The landlord also claims the nonprofit tenant owes 10 months’ rent which is in dispute.

Though admitting his organization is about three months behind on rent the president of Team Bikes Omaha says he has the money to pay it but feels it wouldn’t matter.

Rich Settje said, “He’s scratching for ways to get rid of me that’s what I think.”

One of ten volunteers, Don Detlef hopes the eviction process stops.

Don Detlef said, “There could be a better way of working it out. I hope because moving is no fun.”

But the Team Bike rescue founder is looking for a new location which so far has been hard to find.

Rich Settje said, “I’m not going to junk them. These were given to me to fix up for kids in the community and that’s what’s going to happen. I’ll put them back in my yard if I have to and work out of my yard.”

To help pay rent, donations and the sale of some restored bicycles raise a few thousand dollars a year. But Rich says his nonprofit is about giving away not peddling more bikes.

Because nonprofit corporations are involved, Team Bike Rescue had an attorney present who accused the landlord of improperly filing the eviction paperwork. Though the judge agreed the case may not be over. The landlord can hire a lawyer and refile.

