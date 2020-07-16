Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa release this weeks unemployment numbers

The Virginia Employment Commission launches application portal for federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released the unemployment numbers for this week.

Iowa

There were 11,125 claims filed in Iowa between July 5 and July 11. There were 10,369 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 756 claims from people who work in Iowa but live in another state. The number of continuing claims for this week was 137,036.

A total of $3,486,616.53 Pandemic Unemployment Compensation was paid during the week of the 5th through the 11th and a total of $3,127,726.67 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. 

Nebraska

In Nebraska, new unemployment claims increased as continued unemployment claims decreased.

There were 54,530 claims of continued weeks of regular unemployment. This is a decrease of 1.5 percent from the prior week.

There were 27,848 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance this week. This is compared to 29,596 last week.

There were 8,211 new regular unemployment claims filed, an increase of 34.3 percent over the prior week and there were 1,557 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims which increased 7 percent to last week.

National

According to the Associated Press, more than a million Americans sought unemployment benefits for the 17th consecutive week as the pandemic continues.

