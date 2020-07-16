Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General file suit against stem cell therapies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Attorneys General of Iowa And Nebraska have filed lawsuits after elderly people in both states forked out millions thinking they were getting cures from stem cell therapy companies.

The Attorneys General say those senior citizens were being targeted by companies claiming the treatments would solve health issues.

Omaha Stem Cells LLC, Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha LLC, Stem Cell Centers LLC, And Travis and Emily Autor are among the companies being sued.

The lawsuit filed says the companies made strong claims including reversing COPD.

The Attorneys General want to make sure the elderly people targeted are getting their medical advice from the right people.

“People are easily looking for solutions to help them with medical conditions and they really have to run that through a professional because if you start going through the process of going to Saturday or Wednesday night seminars by some business, you’re really at risk of misrepresentation,” said Doug Peterson, Nebraska Attorney General.

The lawsuit says nearly 175 seminars falsely advertised the benefits of stem cell therapies offered.

