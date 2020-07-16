Advertisement

Kroger to require masks in its grocery stores starting July 22

The policy also applies to Baker's, Dillons, and Gerbes supermarkets
(WTVG)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Kroger on Wednesday joined the ranks of stores implementing a face mask policy for its customers.

Starting next week, Kroger — parent company of Baker’s supermarkets — will require customers to wear masks when shopping in its stores, according to a release from corporate headquarters citing CDC guidelines.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the release states.

Employees will continue to be required to wear face masks.

“As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe,” the release states.

Noting that small children are exempt from the requirement, the company suggested alternatives for those customers who are unable to comply with the policy.

“We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask,” the release states. “We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.”

The company also suggested those who cannot wear masks utilize the store’s pick-up service, which is currently being offered for free.

Kroger’s announcement follows similar announcements made recently by Walmart, Starbucks, and Best Buy.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-thru job fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
From construction workers to truck drivers, to accountants, some employers are hiring.

News

Members stay positive after break-in at historic Masonic lodge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A North Omaha fraternal organization that helps the community and hands out educational scholarships was broken into. Members of the North Omaha masonic hall are planning to renovate their building. Officials say they won’t let the theft slow them down as they plan to be included in the economic growth in North Omaha.

News

Adult found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A homicide investigation is underway in a small Nebraska town about 40 minutes west of the metro.

News

Concerns grow as sports, school seasons approach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
We are less than a month away from seeing the first schools in the metro re-open. Today the Douglas County Board of Health heard what issues could arise once schools do open back up.

Latest News

State

Gov. Ricketts unveils website to track Nebraska CARES Act spending

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a coronavirus tracking website Wednesday.

News

Louisville floating playground to reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen July 17.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 15 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

OFD responds to house fire near 31 and Fowler

Updated: 9 hours ago
Fire crews with the Omaha Fire Department responded to 31 and Fowler for a reported house fire early Wednesday morning.

News

Children’s Hospital in Omaha announces new president & CEO

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
After an “extensive national search,” Children’s Hospital and Medical Center announced Wednesday that Chanda Chacón has been selected to take the helm of the pediatric hospital.

News

COVID-19 cases increase among teens

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
An alert from state and local health officials as those in younger age brackets are contracting COVID-19 more frequently.