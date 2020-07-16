Kroger to require masks in its grocery stores starting July 22

(WOWT) - Kroger on Wednesday joined the ranks of stores implementing a face mask policy for its customers.

Starting next week, Kroger — parent company of Baker’s supermarkets — will require customers to wear masks when shopping in its stores, according to a release from corporate headquarters citing CDC guidelines.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the release states.

Employees will continue to be required to wear face masks.

“As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe,” the release states.

Noting that small children are exempt from the requirement, the company suggested alternatives for those customers who are unable to comply with the policy.

“We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask,” the release states. “We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.”

The company also suggested those who cannot wear masks utilize the store’s pick-up service, which is currently being offered for free.

Kroger’s announcement follows similar announcements made recently by Walmart, Starbucks, and Best Buy.

