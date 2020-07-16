Gov. Ricketts unveils website to track Nebraska CARES Act spending

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website Wednesday that will track Nebraska’s CARES Act aid spending.

The website coronavirus.nebraska.gov features the state’s plan for coronavirus relief funding as well as testing and public health information, according to a release.

The website was designed as part of Nebraska’s work with Deloitte to provide oversight of federal funds received by the state, the release states.

Nebraska received $1.08 billion to aid the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, via the CARES Act.

“Updates will be made to the website on a regular basis as the State continues to disburse virus response funds,” the release states.

