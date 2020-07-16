Advertisement

Fiance of Malmo homicide victim arrested

Kolton Barnes was arrested for his fiance's murder in Malmo, Nebraska on July 15.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kolton Barnes, the fiance of a 27-year-old homicide victim, has been arrested for suspicion of the crime.

Barnes, 25, is being held without bond for first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty. His hearing was at 9 a.m. this morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation when they received a report at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor found Matulka deceased at her home in Malmo, Nebraska.

According to a release, Matulka suffered several stab wounds and a dog was also found deceased at the residence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

