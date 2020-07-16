David’s Evening Forecast - Heat building for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning fog that was thick in some areas, we have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures warming significantly over what we had yesterday, with highs in the mid and upper 80s around the metro. Skies should remain partly to mostly clear for the evening hours, with temperatures cooling back into the 70s by 10pm. Temperatures fall to around 70 by the morning.

There is a very slight chance for an isolated storm late tonight or early Friday, with the highest chances to the north and west of the metro. Most of the area will not see any rain. After a few morning clouds, temperatures will quickly warm up Friday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching around 93 in the metro. Humidity will be on the high side as well, pushing the heat index as high as 102 during the late afternoon and evening. Caution is warranted if you are going to be spending a prolonged period of time outdoor.

Saturday will be the warmest of the short lived heat wave, with high temperatures reaching around 98 for the metro. The heat index will like spike into the 105 to 110 degree range for much of the afternoon and evening hours. This can prove dangerous if steps are not taken to reduce exposure to the heat and stay hydrated. The good news is the extreme heat really only sticks around for one day. Clouds and a chance for storms by evening will hold high temperatures to the low 90s on Sunday. Storm chances really increase Sunday night in Monday, with the potential for storms lingering into Tuesday morning. That will keep temperatures in the 80s for a few days, before 90s build back in by the end of next week.

