Advertisement

COVID-19 restrictions create long lines at Bellevue DMV

Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WSAZ)
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials say you can handle most of your licensing issues online, but first-time drivers had to wait in person and test. Combine that with COVID-19 restrictions and you have long lines on a hot day in Bellevue.

This office was designed to speed up the process, but things have changed since the building opened.

Social distancing was not at the top of our vocabulary list when this DMV in Bellevue opened about two years ago. State officials were proud of the size of the building, the number of stations, and how fast it would be to deal with driver’s license issues.

But today it’s all about social distancing and limiting the number of people who are allowed inside at any one time to help fight off the virus, leaving many others to stand in line.

“It’s pretty overwhelming when it’s this hot out you know,” said Terry Diaz, waiting in the DMV line. “But you know it’s better safe than sorry.”

Nebraska State Officials say COVID-19 has changed the way they have to do business to keep everyone safe.

“We’re practicing social distancing which means the number of people that we’re actually able to facilitate in our offices scientifically decrease so we can keep people six feet apart as much as possible,” said an official. “Typically, this time of year is also very busy as well there’s a lot of kids getting ready to go back to school and a lot of people chose to do their drive test this time of year.”

State officials say there are other DMVs where testing is not conducted. Officials say those locations up north and out west move faster.

“Yesterday I came here and waited an hour and a half and got through and got all the way to the line and then their system was down and so I had to come back today. It’s my birthday and so it’s my last day to get my license renewed so it’s kind of a cruddy way to spend your birthday,” said Ashley Bauer, waiting in the DMV line.

State officials say arriving at the DMV first thing in the morning could give you a better chance at shorter wait times.

DMV officials say Governor Ricketts has extended expirations dates of drivers licenses renewals and vehicle registration until August 31st if any of those documents expired after the first of March.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General file suit against stem cell therapies

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Attorneys General of Iowa And Nebraska have filed lawsuits after elderly people in both states forked out millions thinking they were getting cures from stem cell therapy companies.

Coronavirus

LIVE -- COVID-19 Q&A with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On Thursday afternoon, 6 News will welcome Mayor Jean Stothert back for her third interactive conversation with our viewers about the city’s COVID-19 response.

News

Omaha mayor calls for LGBTQ+ advisory board member’s resignation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mayor Jean Stothert issued a statement Thursday calling for the resignation of JaKeen Fox, a member of the city’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board after he tweeted support of a Dallas shooter on the fourth anniversary of the killings.

News

Nebraska, Iowa release this weeks unemployment numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa have released the unemployment numbers for this week.

Latest News

News

Nonprofits battle over rent in court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An unusual eviction fight goes to court. The dispute involves one nonprofit trying to kick-out another charitable organization.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 16 COVID-19 update: 112 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

UNMC residents adjust to changes during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nationwide, close to a million physicians are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic including about 140,000 who are doctors in training. During the pandemic, their residency or fellowship programs have had to adjust to a changing landscape and that includes at UNMC.

News

Long-haul COVID patients feeling symptoms for months

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
For months we’ve heard about the symptoms of Coronavirus, and it turns out the after-effects can linger for months.

News

Kroger to require masks in its grocery stores starting July 22

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Starting next week, Kroger — parent company of Baker’s supermarkets — will require customers to wear masks when shopping in its stores.

News

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-thru job fair

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
From construction workers to truck drivers, to accountants, some employers are hiring.