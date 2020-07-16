COVID-19 restrictions create long lines at Bellevue DMV

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials say you can handle most of your licensing issues online, but first-time drivers had to wait in person and test. Combine that with COVID-19 restrictions and you have long lines on a hot day in Bellevue.

This office was designed to speed up the process, but things have changed since the building opened.

Social distancing was not at the top of our vocabulary list when this DMV in Bellevue opened about two years ago. State officials were proud of the size of the building, the number of stations, and how fast it would be to deal with driver’s license issues.

But today it’s all about social distancing and limiting the number of people who are allowed inside at any one time to help fight off the virus, leaving many others to stand in line.

“It’s pretty overwhelming when it’s this hot out you know,” said Terry Diaz, waiting in the DMV line. “But you know it’s better safe than sorry.”

Nebraska State Officials say COVID-19 has changed the way they have to do business to keep everyone safe.

“We’re practicing social distancing which means the number of people that we’re actually able to facilitate in our offices scientifically decrease so we can keep people six feet apart as much as possible,” said an official. “Typically, this time of year is also very busy as well there’s a lot of kids getting ready to go back to school and a lot of people chose to do their drive test this time of year.”

State officials say there are other DMVs where testing is not conducted. Officials say those locations up north and out west move faster.

“Yesterday I came here and waited an hour and a half and got through and got all the way to the line and then their system was down and so I had to come back today. It’s my birthday and so it’s my last day to get my license renewed so it’s kind of a cruddy way to spend your birthday,” said Ashley Bauer, waiting in the DMV line.

State officials say arriving at the DMV first thing in the morning could give you a better chance at shorter wait times.

DMV officials say Governor Ricketts has extended expirations dates of drivers licenses renewals and vehicle registration until August 31st if any of those documents expired after the first of March.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.