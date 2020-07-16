LIVE -- COVID-19 Q&A with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday afternoon, 6 News will welcome Mayor Jean Stothert back for her third interactive conversation with our viewers about the city’s COVID-19 response.

Immediately following her appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Stothert will sit down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during an interactive Facebook Live session.

Be sure to follow the WOWT 6 News Facebook page to receive a notification of the start of this Facebook Live Q&A.

