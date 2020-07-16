Advertisement

LIVE -- COVID-19 Q&A with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was be in the WOWT 6 News studio again Thursday, April 30, 2020, to answer viewer questions about the city's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. (WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday afternoon, 6 News will welcome Mayor Jean Stothert back for her third interactive conversation with our viewers about the city’s COVID-19 response.

LIVE AT 4:10PM -- Watch our Q&A with the mayor

Immediately following her appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Stothert will sit down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during an interactive Facebook Live session.

Be sure to follow the WOWT 6 News Facebook page to receive a notification of the start of this Facebook Live Q&A.

