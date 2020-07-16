Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Warmer and drier for Thursday

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning fog will burn off and leave us with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Temperatures are starting off cool today with lots of 60s and even some 50s, but we’ll end up warmer today than yesterday. Any fog should wrap up by mid-morning, and afterwards we’ll be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will range through the upper 80s this afternoon.

Today is the start of the new warming trend. We’re back to the hot category Friday with highs returning to the 90s with a noticeable rise in humidity as well. There’s an outside chance of a storm early Friday morning. The heat peaks on Saturday which is a First Alert Day.

By Saturday afternoon, actual air temperatures will range between 95 to near 100 degrees. When you add the humidity on top of that, it will feel more like it’s between 105 - 110. We’re hoping these higher heat index values will only last a few hours during the late afternoon, but either way, you should plan some breaks from being outside to stay cool.

Some better rain chances are showing up in the models for Sunday evening and night into Monday. If this should come true, it will hold our temperatures down and keep us in the mid 80s again.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant night ahead but high heat is around the corner!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Highs will top out in the upper-80s Thursday with highs on Friday back in the 90s! Heat indices Friday afternoon could warm into the upper-90s.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Morning rain ends, skies gradually clear this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Some much needed rain is falling across some of our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Storms for some overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A few thunderstorms possible overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of some heat for the weekend.

Weather

Storms for some overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
A few thunderstorms possible overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of some heat for the weekend.

First Alert Weather

Saturday is a First Alert Day: Potentially dangerous heat is expected

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly, David Koeller and Mallory Schnell
The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Cold front to bring a little heat relief this evening

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Forecast is a little tricky today with a cold front moving through during the afternoon. Some storms are possible today mainly north and east of the Metro.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Breezy and warm this evening with a slight chance for storms overnight. Most of the rain likely stays west. Mild temperatures for midweek, but heat is building for the end of the week.