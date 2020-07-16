Clay’s Morning Forecast - Warmer and drier for Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning fog will burn off and leave us with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off cool today with lots of 60s and even some 50s, but we’ll end up warmer today than yesterday. Any fog should wrap up by mid-morning, and afterwards we’ll be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will range through the upper 80s this afternoon.

Today is the start of the new warming trend. We’re back to the hot category Friday with highs returning to the 90s with a noticeable rise in humidity as well. There’s an outside chance of a storm early Friday morning. The heat peaks on Saturday which is a First Alert Day.

By Saturday afternoon, actual air temperatures will range between 95 to near 100 degrees. When you add the humidity on top of that, it will feel more like it’s between 105 - 110. We’re hoping these higher heat index values will only last a few hours during the late afternoon, but either way, you should plan some breaks from being outside to stay cool.

Some better rain chances are showing up in the models for Sunday evening and night into Monday. If this should come true, it will hold our temperatures down and keep us in the mid 80s again.

