Charges filed in Sarpy County teen’s stabbing death

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old man in the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed in a vehicle in April, authorities said.

Luis Valadez has been charged with manslaughter, a Class 2A felony that could result in up to 20 years in prison; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony that could get him 1-50 years in prison, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office release states.

According to the release, Valadez confronted Elijah Walsh and stabbed him while he was inside a vehicle near 50th and Glasgow avenues in Bellevue. Elijah then drove off, crashing into a house several blocks away.

Valadez is expected to appear for a bond hearing Friday morning in Sarpy County Court, the release states.

