Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.
The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.
Pinnacle Bank got out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back.
The Titans had runners in scoring position several times but were never able to drive in any runs.
