Advertisement

Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs

The first baseman on the Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) Legion team celebrates after completing a 6-4-3 double play against Papillion-La Vista South at Werner Park on Wednesday, 7/15/20.
The first baseman on the Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) Legion team celebrates after completing a 6-4-3 double play against Papillion-La Vista South at Werner Park on Wednesday, 7/15/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.

The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.

Pinnacle Bank got out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back.

The Titans had runners in scoring position several times but were never able to drive in any runs.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

State Champion Gives Back with Warriors Golf Camp

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Two-time State Champion Kaitlyn Hanna gives back with the Warriors Girls Golf Camp at the Stone Creek Golf Club. 66 girls learned the fundamentals of golf.

Sports

South Kicker Alan Mendoza Named Shrine Bowl MVP

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza was named the offensive most valuable player in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The placekicker booted three field goals, including a 51-yarder in the South’s 30-6 victory over the North. Mendoza plans to play soccer at Bellevue University.

Sports

Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

Sports

Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Latest News

Sports

Dalys Beanum and Abe Hoskins Team Up in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Millard West’s Dalys Beanum and Omaha Central’s Abraham Hoskins III have been longtime friends. This week they are teammates on the South Team in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney this Saturday. Both players have also earned football scholarships to play at South Dakota State this fall.

Sports

Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Quarterback Jack Dotzler

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli will play his final football game in the Shrine Bowl This Saturday. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the record setting passer about his last game. The Shrine Bowl will kickoff at 2:00pm on July 11th in Kearney.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens in Kearney