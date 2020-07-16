Battle of Papillion goes to the Monarchs

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista (Pinnacle Bank) and Papillion-La Vista South legion baseball teams played at Werner Park on Wednesday night.

The Monarchs beat the Titans 4-0.

Pinnacle Bank got out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back.

The Titans had runners in scoring position several times but were never able to drive in any runs.

