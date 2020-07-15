Wednesday July 15 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 140 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 3 additional deaths.

A woman in her 50s and two men in their 80s have sadly passed.

The total number of cases in the county is now 8,422.

DCHD also reports 5,177 have recovered.

