Wednesday July 15 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 140 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 3 additional deaths.

A woman in her 50s and two men in their 80s have sadly passed.

The total number of cases in the county is now 8,422.

DCHD also reports 5,177 have recovered.

RELATED: Dr. Adi Pour breaks down demographics of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Governor of Oklahoma tests positive for coronavirus

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday.

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.