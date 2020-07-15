Wednesday July 15 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 140 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 3 additional deaths.
A woman in her 50s and two men in their 80s have sadly passed.
The total number of cases in the county is now 8,422.
DCHD also reports 5,177 have recovered.
Recent COVID-19 updates
.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.