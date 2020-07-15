Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-thru job fair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From construction workers to truck drivers, to accountants, some employers are hiring.

In one hour close to 70-people stopped to pick up applications at the drive-through job fair held by the Urban League of Nebraska this morning.

More than 60-employers are hiring now that they're getting a better idea of what the workforce will look like during a pandemic.

This week, those on unemployment are also required to job search in order to keep their benefits.

Rozalyn Bredow said, “The information for the application process is all in there. It’s easy access and people can do a better job of sifting through their stuff at home.”

The Urban League also has staff available to help job applicants with their resume and then upload it to the Nebraska Works website.

