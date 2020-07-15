Advertisement

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.(Source: CNN)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of the United Arab Emirates' Mars orbiter was postponed until Friday due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site.

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. The launch was scheduled for Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, but the UAE mission team announced the rescheduled date on Twitter.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' H-IIA rocket will carry UAE's craft into space. Mitsubishi launch official Keiji Suzuki had said on Monday a postponement was possible as intermittent lightning and rain were forecast over the next few days.

Heavy rain has fallen for more than a week in large areas of Japan, triggering mudslides and floods and killing more than 70 people, most of them on the southern main island of Kyushu.

Hope is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.

Hope carries three instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change and is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years.

Emirates Mars Mission Project Director Omran Sharaf, who joined Monday’s briefing from Dubai, said the mission will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.

Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the U.S. and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: moments ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago
She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

Latest News

National Politics

Mary Trump calls for president to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mary Trump speaks in her first interview since publishing a book about her family and uncle, President Donald Trump.

National

Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found in luxury New York condo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say the dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur has been found inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

National

Police searching for 2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Philadelphia Police have interviewed everyone involved in the boy’s care, including a babysitter who claims she dropped the child off with his mother. The mother said that handoff never happened.

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National

2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
King Hill, 2, has been missing from Philadelphia for a week.

National

Report: Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.