Truck driver creates dust up traffic hazard in Florence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Truck traffic has always been a concern for business owners and their customers along North 30th Street in Florence.

An incident Tuesday caused a driving hazard but not the way you would expect.

A truck’s dirt load caused a dustup witnesses say created a serious traffic hazard for almost an hour in the busy intersection of 30th and State Streets.

“I came down, it was a gray out when I was coming up the street so I slowed way down,” said Bob Armstrong.

Witnesses say a fast-moving truck stopped abruptly for a red light causing a load shift and some went over the top.

Reportedly when the signal turned green, the driver left others to eat the dust.

The breakfast crowd at Harold’s Koffee House had a front-row seat to watch drivers finding their way through the dust cloud.

“It didn’t get in here too bad, but what it did do -- it made driving conditions worse because it was like a sandstorm and you couldn’t see. I’m surprised there wasn’t a wreck,” said Phil Tamisiea.

While police blocked off northbound 30th Street, an Omaha fire crew hosed down the hazard.

People who live and work along North 30th Street said this is the second time in a week they’ve had to deal with a dust cloud caused by a lost load.

The dust cloud that caused dangerous driving conditions has been watered down but frustration still fills the air.

Omaha police are seeking information on the driver that caused the incident around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone who has information should contact the northwest precinct at (402) 444-7555.

