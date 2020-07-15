Advertisement

Truck driver creates dust up traffic hazard in Florence

((MGN Image))
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Truck traffic has always been a concern for business owners and their customers along North 30th Street in Florence.

An incident Tuesday caused a driving hazard but not the way you would expect.

A truck’s dirt load caused a dustup witnesses say created a serious traffic hazard for almost an hour in the busy intersection of 30th and State Streets.

“I came down, it was a gray out when I was coming up the street so I slowed way down,” said Bob Armstrong.

Witnesses say a fast-moving truck stopped abruptly for a red light causing a load shift and some went over the top.

Reportedly when the signal turned green, the driver left others to eat the dust.

The breakfast crowd at Harold’s Koffee House had a front-row seat to watch drivers finding their way through the dust cloud.

“It didn’t get in here too bad, but what it did do -- it made driving conditions worse because it was like a sandstorm and you couldn’t see. I’m surprised there wasn’t a wreck,” said Phil Tamisiea.

While police blocked off northbound 30th Street, an Omaha fire crew hosed down the hazard.

People who live and work along North 30th Street said this is the second time in a week they’ve had to deal with a dust cloud caused by a lost load.

The dust cloud that caused dangerous driving conditions has been watered down but frustration still fills the air.

Omaha police are seeking information on the driver that caused the incident around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone who has information should contact the northwest precinct at (402) 444-7555.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural Nebraska schools move towards reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As the debate continues over reopening Nebraska’s public schools, rural districts’ plans may look a bit different.

News

Douglas County Board, Omaha City Council approve repealing affirmative action ban

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A day-long discussion was held Tuesday with the Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council regarding affirmative action

State

University of Nebraska joins opposition of ICE guidance for international students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On behalf of its four campuses, the University of Nebraska system has joined an amicus brief opposing new federal guidance requiring international college students to leave the United States if their coursework is online-only.

News

Omaha City Council approves electric scooter rentals to return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Electric scooters for rent will return to Omaha’s streets as the city council approved operating agreements with two scooter companies Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Casino company Boyd Gaming laying off workers in 10 states including Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Test Nebraska updates July testing times, locations

Updated: 5 hours ago
Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.

News

Rose Theater works towards reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
After closing their doors in March because of the pandemic, The Rose Theater is working on reopening.It’s been a hard few months but they’re hoping to have shows starting again soon.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 14 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Cannabis Testing Laboratories becomes first ISO-Certified in Nebraska

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cannabis Testing Laboratories has become the first cannabis testing lab in the state of Nebraska.

News

City of Council Bluffs receives resident, small business COVID-19 grant

Updated: 9 hours ago
The City of Council Bluffs has received a Community Development Block Grant to assist residents and small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.