State Champion Gives Back with Warriors Golf Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Two-time State Champion Kaitlyn Hanna started a Warriors Girls Golf Camp. The Westside junior welcomed 66 girls to learn the fundamentals of golf.

Hanna said: “I started this Warrior Girls Golf camp with a few of my teammates last year so is this is our second annual camp we have 66 girls attending and its just awesome to see all of these girls come out with Covid we are able to use social distancing and things like that so it going to be a lot of fun.”

The golf camp is for girls from 2nd grade to 8th grade at Stone Creek Golf Club..

Hanna said: “I just think its super important to give back to the community and all that I have done, I grew up going to golf camps where I was the only girl I think it was just really good to have a golf camp for just girls.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.