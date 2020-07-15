OFD responds to house fire near 31 and Fowler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews with the Omaha Fire Department responded to 31 and Fowler for a reported house fire early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and attacked the fire defensively. Once under control, fire crews entered the residency to transition to an offensive attack.

According to the release, there were no injuries reported.

The fire cause is under investigation.

