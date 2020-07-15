Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

News

COVID-19 cases increase among teens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
An alert from state and local health officials as those in younger age brackets are contracting COVID-19 more frequently.

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 4 hours ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

News

Truck driver creates dust up traffic hazard in Florence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A truck’s dirt load caused a dustup witnesses say created a serious traffic hazard for almost an hour in the busy intersection of 30th and State Streets.

Coronavirus

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.