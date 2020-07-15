Advertisement

Members stay positive after break-in at historic Masonic lodge

By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha fraternal organization that helps the community and hands out educational scholarships was broken into. Members of the North Omaha masonic hall are planning to renovate their building. Officials say they won’t let the theft slow them down as they plan to be included in the economic growth in North Omaha.

There are improvements underway in the 24th and Lake street areas.

Construction workers are hammering away, renovating business space. Up the street, Prince Hall Lodge also has plans to renovate its more than 100-year-old building, but earlier this week someone decided to take the destructive path. Someone threw a brick through the window. Once inside, they stole some of the fraternal organization’s ritual paraphernalia.

“They had taken a few swords, some of the robes that we wear for our different ceremonies,” said Freddie L. Clopton.

Freddie Clopton is the grandmaster of the lodge; he says the swords are about 75 years old.

“The only thing we can speculate is that someone may have been in need of money you know break-in for quick money to maybe take care of their family, this COVID-19 is putting a lot of hardship on the families,” said Clopton.

Clopton and the masons would like their property to be returned, but they are also concerned about the person who did the damage to their building.

“The person that did that, if there’s anything we can do to help you know that’s what we’re about, try to help the community and help those that are less fortunate and that’s what we actually try to instill in our members,” said Clopton.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adult found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A homicide investigation is underway in a small Nebraska town about 40 minutes west of the metro.

News

Concerns grow as sports, school seasons approach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
We are less than a month away from seeing the first schools in the metro re-open. Today the Douglas County Board of Health heard what issues could arise once schools do open back up.

News

Gov. Ricketts unveils coronavirus tracking website

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a coronavirus tracking website Wednesday.

News

Louisville floating playground to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen July 17.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 15 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

OFD responds to house fire near 31 and Fowler

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fire crews with the Omaha Fire Department responded to 31 and Fowler for a reported house fire early Wednesday morning.

News

Children’s Hospital in Omaha announces new president & CEO

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
After an “extensive national search,” Children’s Hospital and Medical Center announced Wednesday that Chanda Chacón has been selected to take the helm of the pediatric hospital.

News

COVID-19 cases increase among teens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
An alert from state and local health officials as those in younger age brackets are contracting COVID-19 more frequently.

News

Truck driver creates dust up traffic hazard in Florence

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A truck’s dirt load caused a dustup witnesses say created a serious traffic hazard for almost an hour in the busy intersection of 30th and State Streets.

News

Rural Nebraska schools move towards reopening

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As the debate continues over reopening Nebraska’s public schools, rural districts’ plans may look a bit different.