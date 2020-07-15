Members stay positive after break-in at historic Masonic lodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha fraternal organization that helps the community and hands out educational scholarships was broken into. Members of the North Omaha masonic hall are planning to renovate their building. Officials say they won’t let the theft slow them down as they plan to be included in the economic growth in North Omaha.

There are improvements underway in the 24th and Lake street areas.

Construction workers are hammering away, renovating business space. Up the street, Prince Hall Lodge also has plans to renovate its more than 100-year-old building, but earlier this week someone decided to take the destructive path. Someone threw a brick through the window. Once inside, they stole some of the fraternal organization’s ritual paraphernalia.

“They had taken a few swords, some of the robes that we wear for our different ceremonies,” said Freddie L. Clopton.

Freddie Clopton is the grandmaster of the lodge; he says the swords are about 75 years old.

“The only thing we can speculate is that someone may have been in need of money you know break-in for quick money to maybe take care of their family, this COVID-19 is putting a lot of hardship on the families,” said Clopton.

Clopton and the masons would like their property to be returned, but they are also concerned about the person who did the damage to their building.

“The person that did that, if there’s anything we can do to help you know that’s what we’re about, try to help the community and help those that are less fortunate and that’s what we actually try to instill in our members,” said Clopton.

