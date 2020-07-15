Advertisement

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.
Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.

Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”

The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s. Scholastic senior editorial director Craig Walker was receiving frequent requests from teachers for books about science and thought a combination of storytelling and science would catch on. He brought in Cole, whose humorous work such as the children’s book “Cockroaches” he had admired, and illustrator Bruce Degen. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s.

“I think for Joanna the excitement was always in the idea. What? Why? How?” Degen said in a statement. “And with “The Magic School Bus” it was how to explain it so that it is accurate and in a form that a kid can understand and use. And you can actually joke around while you are learning. She had a rare sense of what could be humorous.”

Cole and Degen recently completed “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” scheduled to come out next spring.

A lifelong fan of science, Cole was a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a graduate of the City College of New York who worked as a children’s librarian and magazine editor before “The Magic School Bus.”

She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Rachel Cole and her husband, John Helms; grandchildren, Annabelle and William, and her sister Virginia McBride.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

National

How to spot Comet Neowise

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
It got its name from NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

National

Comet Neowise near Seattle

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Check out this timelapse video of the newly discovered comet Neowise.

News

Members stay positive after break-in at historic Masonic lodge

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
A North Omaha fraternal organization that helps the community and hands out educational scholarships was broken into. Members of the North Omaha masonic hall are planning to renovate their building. Officials say they won’t let the theft slow them down as they plan to be included in the economic growth in North Omaha.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

News

Adult found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A homicide investigation is underway in a small Nebraska town about 40 minutes west of the metro.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

News

Concerns grow as sports, school seasons approach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
We are less than a month away from seeing the first schools in the metro re-open. Today the Douglas County Board of Health heard what issues could arise once schools do open back up.