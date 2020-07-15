Advertisement

Louisville floating playground to reopen

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that the floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will reopen July 17.

The playground will operate at half capacity, allowing 55 people access at a time, according to the release.

The playground will be open every day but Thursdays through August. Admission is $18 for those 13-years-old and above and $13 for youth. Each guest will have a 90-minute session. The sessions begin each day at noon, at 2 p.m., and at 4 p.m.

According to the release, anyone under 6 will not be permitted and all guests must know how to swim. Life jackets are required and will be provided with admission.

More information is available on the Nebraska Game and Parks website.

