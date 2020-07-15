Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health statistics show more than 400 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this week. The state's online virus tracker shows 174 cases were reported Sunday and another 227 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to nearly 20,400. Of the total, 16,025 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 288 by the end of Monday. State officials say 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 45% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

STUDENT SEX ASSAULTS-SETTLEMENT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools has approved a nearly $1 million settlement for the family of a young student who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district's school board approved a $935,000 settlement Monday night. The money will go to the family of a girl assaulted by Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students. Last month, the board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student whom Sedlacek assaulted.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Most of the 250 people arrested in Omaha during last month’s protests over the death of George Floyd won’t be charged. The Omaha World-Herald reports that those who were arrested were accused of minor offenses that included violating curfew, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse’s office declined to file charges in about 75% of the cases because the suspect didn’t have a criminal history. Of the remaining cases, the City Prosecutor’s Office offered diversion in roughly 80% and recommended a $50 fine for about 20% of the people. The decision was made after Kuhse met two weeks ago with the ACLU of Nebraska and a community organizer.

LINCOLN STABBING DEATH

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating a stabbing death in Lincoln — the second homicide in Nebraska's capital city in less than a day. Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found 37-year-old Jeremy Lane, of Lincoln, suffering from a stab wound and unresponsive. Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from the area and say Lane was stabbed in a fight with another man. No arrests have been reported. An autopsy has been ordered.

LINCOLN HOMICIDE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed in a shooting early Monday and announced that officers had arrested the victim's son. Police say 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, of Lincoln, was killed in the shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. near 13th and Washington streets. Officers called to the area found Aguado suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said in a news release Tuesday that Aguado's son, 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing. Police say an investigation showed Ortiz had become agitated and was being escorted from the house by family members when he pulled and fired a handgun, hitting Aguado.

LAW LICENSES-NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a petition to grant all 2020 law graduates a license to practice without taking the bar exam. The Omaha World-Herald reports that petition, filed Friday, sought the change in light of the risk posed by law school graduates congregating in one place to take the bar exam. On Saturday, the state's high court ruled against the move, saying "the administration of justice does not stop in a public health emergency.” The Nebraska bar exam, which is usually offered two times a year, will proceed as scheduled on July 28 and 29. Court officials say people taking the exam must test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.